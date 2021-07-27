Left Menu

Explosion rocks chemicals site in the western German city of Leverkusen

An explosion rocked an industrial park in the western German city of Leverkusen on Tuesday, causing some injuries and prompting police to close several motorways and ask residents nearby to stay in their homes. The explosion happened in a part of the site where waste is incinerated, Chempark operator Currenta said.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 15:00 IST
Explosion rocks chemicals site in the western German city of Leverkusen
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

An explosion rocked an industrial park in the western German city of Leverkusen on Tuesday, causing some injuries and prompting police to close several motorways and ask residents nearby to stay in their homes.

The explosion happened in a part of the site where waste is incinerated, Chempark operator Currenta said. Chempark, an industrial park for chemicals companies including Bayer and Lanxess, said on Twitter it was not yet clear what caused the explosion. Police said that it was not yet clear how much damage was caused and that a large number of emergency staff were on site.

The German government's civil protection agency warned residents in the area of "extreme danger", and police said on Twitter they should go indoors and keep doors and windows closed. Several nearby motorways were closed, police said.

More than 30 companies operate at the Chempark site in Leverkusen, including Covestro, Bayer, Lanxess and Arlanxeo, according to its website. Bayer and Lanxess in 2019 sold Chempark operator Currenta to Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets for an enterprise value of 3.5 billion euros ($4.12 billion). ($1 = 0.8492 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021