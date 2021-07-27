Left Menu

Outrage in Greece at killing of Kostis, a rare Monk seal rescued by fishermen

Alonissos, home to one of the last remaining colonies of Monk seals in the Mediterranean, had taken Kostis to its heart after he was rescued by fishermen as a baby in 2018, apparently orphaned after a storm that washed him away to the island of Folegandros. Helped by local people, he was looked after at MOm's rescue centre on Alonnisos and sent back into the wild at the age of 3-4 months, becoming a much-loved mascot for the island.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 18:44 IST
Outrage in Greece at killing of Kostis, a rare Monk seal rescued by fishermen

An orphaned Monk seal known as Kostis which had become a local celebrity in Greece after being rescued by fishermen three years ago has been found harpooned from close range, prompting outrage by conservationists and demands to find his killer.

MOm, the Hellenic Society for the Study and Protection of the Monk Seal, a non-profit group that works to protect the endangered species, said Kostis had been deliberately killed in the waters near Alonnisos, in the northern Sporades islands. "The coastguard alerted us and we immediately went there, and unfortunately confirmed that the animal was dead," MOm President Panagiotis Dendrinos told Reuters.

He said the seal's body had been pierced by a long harpoon of more than a metre in length which appeared to have been fired downwards, possibly from on board a boat and he said it appeared very unlikely to have been an accident. "Everything points to this being done on purpose. The way the animal was hit, the weapon used," he said.

"It is a terrible and sad event, it has greatly saddened and enraged us, and not only us, but also the majority of residents and visitors of Alonnisos island, who knew Kostis, this seal that hung around the port," he said. Alonissos, home to one of the last remaining colonies of Monk seals in the Mediterranean, had taken Kostis to its heart after he was rescued by fishermen as a baby in 2018, apparently orphaned after a storm that washed him away to the island of Folegandros.

Helped by local people, he was looked after at MOm's rescue centre on Alonnisos and sent back into the wild at the age of 3-4 months, becoming a much-loved mascot for the island. "We hope that the culprit is found, because this is a criminal act, it is not only an immoral act, it is also illegal," Dendrinos said.

Monk seals, once found across the Mediterranean, are considered among the world's most threatened species and only a few hundred are thought to remain in the Aegean or off the Atlantic coast of Mauritania in northwestern Africa. The local prosecutor has ordered an investigation.

(Writing by James Mackenzie Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021