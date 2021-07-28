Odd News Roundup: UK PM Johnson worried about his dog's 'romantic urges' in Downing Street; Feline okay? The app that tells you if your cat's happy

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

UK PM Johnson worried about his dog's 'romantic urges' in Downing Street

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that his dog Dilyn had "romantic urges" and was "endlessly at people's legs" in Downing Street. Johnson and Carrie Symonds revealed in 2019 that they had adopted a rescued Jack Russell-cross puppy named Dilyn.

Feline okay? The app that tells you if your cat's happy

Cat owners who love to take pictures of their furry friends now have a new excuse to pull out their smartphones and take a snapshot: it may actually help the cat. A Calgary, Alberta, animal health technology company, Sylvester.ai, has developed an app called Tably that uses the phone's camera to tell whether a feline is feeling pain.

