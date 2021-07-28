Left Menu

10 missing, 1 injured in flash floods due to cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 28-07-2021 06:12 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 06:12 IST
Around 10 people are reported missing in flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti, a senior disaster management official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Udaipur in Lahaul at around 8 PM on Tuesday, state disaster management director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said.

Two tents of labourers and a private JCB have been washed away, he said, adding that a 19-year-old labourer, Mohammad Altaaf, was injured while around 10 people are reported missing.

Altaaf, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, has been referred to a nearby hospital.

The state police and the ITBP teams were dispatched for searching the missing people but a heavy flow of water hampered the search operation on Tuesday night, the official said, adding that the search operation will resume on Wednesday morning, he added. PTI DJI CPS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

