Heavy rains lash Haryana, parts of Punjab; Gurgaon worst-hit

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Haryana on Wednesday leading to waterlogging in many low-lying areas, with Gurgaon turning out to be the worst-hit place in the state.

Moderate to heavy rain also lashed a few parts of Punjab while the common capital of the two states, Chandigarh, received showers during the day.

In Gurgaon, heavy downpour led to waterlogging in many areas causing traffic snarls. According to the meteorological department, Gurgaon received 91.8 mm rain during the day.

Rainwater entered many homes near the Civil Lines area including that of BJP's local MLA Sudhir Singla. In the locality where the BJP legislator lives, some residents told reporters that their electrical appliances have also suffered damage.

A fresh spell of rains lashed Ambala (41 mm), Hisar (29 mm), Karnal (54 mm), Narnaul (9 mm), Rohtak (18.2 mm), Bhiwani (27 mm), Chandigarh (13.6 mm), Amritsar (7 mm) Ludhiana (46 mm) and Patiala (13 mm).

Panchkula, Kaithal, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and Sonipat also received rains.

Maximum temperatures dropped sharply after the rains.

Chandigarh recorded a high of 26.8 degrees Celsius, six notches below the normal. Gurugram recorded a high of 29.8 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal while Ambala's maximum settled at 26.6 degrees Celsius, down seven degrees.

Karnal recorded a high of 26.8 degrees Celsius while Hisar's maximum settled at 26.9 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a high of 30.6 degrees Celsius, down four degrees while Ludhiana's maximum settled at 26.6 degrees Celsius, seven below normal. Patiala registered a high of 26.6 degrees Celsius, down seven notches while Bathinda recorded a high of 31.2 degrees Celsius, four below normal.

The weather department has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers at most places in Haryana and Punjab on Thursday.

