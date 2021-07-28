Left Menu

Gold tongue cleaner for Lord Jagannath at Puri temple

PTI | Puri | Updated: 28-07-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 21:30 IST
Gold tongue cleaner for Lord Jagannath at Puri temple
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

A devotee on Wednesday donated three gold tongue cleaners to the famed Jagannath temple in Odisha's Puri for the divine trinity -- Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath, officials said.

The tongue cleaners are made of 90 gram gold, they said.

As per the customs, tongue cleaners are used for the deities as used by human beings during 'Abakasa' ritual after they ''wake up'' every morning.

The devotee, Padmacharan Patra -- a resident of Bhubaneswar, had earlier donated three pairs of gold sun and moon to the temple, officials said.

The donation was received by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in presence of its chief administrator Krishan Kumar and senior servitors of the 12th-century shrine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021