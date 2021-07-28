Gold tongue cleaner for Lord Jagannath at Puri temple

A devotee on Wednesday donated three gold tongue cleaners to the famed Jagannath temple in Odisha's Puri for the divine trinity -- Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath, officials said.

The tongue cleaners are made of 90 gram gold, they said.

Advertisement

As per the customs, tongue cleaners are used for the deities as used by human beings during 'Abakasa' ritual after they ''wake up'' every morning.

The devotee, Padmacharan Patra -- a resident of Bhubaneswar, had earlier donated three pairs of gold sun and moon to the temple, officials said.

The donation was received by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in presence of its chief administrator Krishan Kumar and senior servitors of the 12th-century shrine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)