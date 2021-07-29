Left Menu

Quake measuring at least 7.2 strikes Alaska Peninsula, tsunami alert issued

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 12:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 has struck the Alaska Peninsula, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said late on Wednesday.

The quake was at a depth of 35 km, USGS added. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System, which said the quake had a magnitude of 8.1, issued a tsunami warning for the U.S. Pacific territories of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) estimated the quake at a magnitude of 8.0 and a depth of 10 km.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

