Quake measuring at least 7.2 strikes Alaska Peninsula, tsunami alert issued
Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 12:16 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 has struck the Alaska Peninsula, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said late on Wednesday.
The quake was at a depth of 35 km, USGS added. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System, which said the quake had a magnitude of 8.1, issued a tsunami warning for the U.S. Pacific territories of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands.
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) estimated the quake at a magnitude of 8.0 and a depth of 10 km.
