Quake measuring at least 7.2 strikes Alaska Peninsula, tsunami alert issued

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 has struck the Alaska Peninsula, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said late on Wednesday.

The quake was at a depth of 35 km, USGS added. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System, which said the quake had a magnitude of 8.1, issued a tsunami warning for the U.S. Pacific territories of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands.

Advertisement

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) estimated the quake at a magnitude of 8.0 and a depth of 10 km.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)