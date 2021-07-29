Left Menu

Tsunami watch issued for Hawaii after 8.2M quake hits Alaska

PTI | Perryville | Updated: 29-07-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 13:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A tsunami watch was issued for Hawaii on Wednesday evening following a large earthquake off the Alaska peninsula.

According to Honolulu Star Advertiser, The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center listed the magnitude as 8.1 and said "an investigation is underway to determine if there is a tsunami threat to Hawaii." But the US Geological Survey said the quake was magnitude 8.2 and hit 56 miles (91 kilometers) east southeast of Perryville, Alaska.

"Based on all available data a tsunami may have been generated by this earthquake that could be destructive on coastal areas even far from the epicenter," PTWC said.

Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake should have been widely felt by almost everyone in the area of the epicenter. It might have caused light to moderate damage.

Moderate shaking probably occurred in Perryville, Chignik Lake and Sandpoint.

