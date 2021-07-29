Met dept issues 'orange alert' for Rajasthan, forecasts heavy rainfall

Left Menu

The Meteorological department has issued an Orange Alert for heavy rains in many districts of Rajasthan on Friday.The active southwest monsoon will gain more intensity in the coming days due to which heavy to very heavy rain in Nagaur, Sikar and Ajmer districts is likely on Friday, it said.Heavy rain is also expected in Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Tonk, Kota, Bhilwara, Baran, Churu and Jhalawar districts, it added.In last 24 hours, heavy rainfall was recorded in Bari, Rajkheda and Baseri of Dholpur district. Jaipur recorded 3.3 mm during the period, it said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-07-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 16:51 IST
The Meteorological department has issued an 'Orange Alert' for heavy rains in many districts of Rajasthan on Friday.

The active southwest monsoon will gain more intensity in the coming days due to which heavy to very heavy rain in Nagaur, Sikar and Ajmer districts is likely on Friday, it said.

Heavy rain is also expected in Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Tonk, Kota, Bhilwara, Baran, Churu and Jhalawar districts, it added.

In last 24 hours, heavy rainfall was recorded in Bari, Rajkheda and Baseri of Dholpur district. Bari (Dholpur) recorded the highest 85 mm rain followed by 70 mm in Karauli, 40 mm in Bharatpur tehsil and 30 mm in Kotkasim of Alwar. Jaipur recorded 3.3 mm during the period, it said. An orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

