Mamata requests Gadkari for e-vehicle manufacturing industry in Bengal

On Day 4 of her visit to the national capital, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday met Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, DMK leader Kanimozhi and noted lyricist Javed Akhtar, whom she requested to compose a song on her poll slogan of ''khela hobe''.

During her meeting with Gadkari in the afternoon, Banerjee discussed several infrastructure projects in her state in a bid to invite global investors.

She told the Union minister that it would be good if West Bengal gets an electric vehicle manufacturing industry. The chief minister also said the state requires proper roads as it borders Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and northeastern states.

Banerjee, who is in Delhi to initiate talks with opposition parties to stitch together a united front against the ruling BJP, brought up pending road and transport projects, including the deep-sea port at Tajpur, during her discussions with Gadkari, sources said.

The proposed seaport, nearly 200 km from Kolkata, is expected to draw an investment of Rs 15,000 crore and generate 25,000 jobs in West Bengal. ''Nitin Gadkari asked me to send my chief secretary.... My chief secretary is coming to Delhi today for a meeting on Friday. As per the convenience of Gadkariji, I will send my chief secretary to meet him,'' she said.

''I requested Gadkariji that it will be good if we get a manufacturing industry in our state to make electric vehicles. Bengal shares borders with Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and northeastern states, so we need proper roads,'' Banerjee said after the meeting.

Sources said Banerjee will also meet ministers of key departments such as petroleum, aviation, railways and commerce soon to discuss various development projects in the state.

''Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee called on Union Minister Nitin Gadkari today. In the presence of officials they reviewed various road projects being undertaken in the state,'' Gadkari's office said in a tweet.

Sources said Banerjee also presented a report to the Union minister on the construction of rural roads in West Bengal under the third phase of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. Later, she met DMK MP Kanimozhi and discussed political situation in their respective states. In the evening, lyricist Akhtar and actor Shabana Azmi met the West Bengal chief minister and congratulated her on her recent victory as well as thanked her for her support to a bill that assures royalty for artistes.

''It is the history of Bengal that it has led revolutionary movements. I believe that there should be a parivartan (change). There are many tensions in the country right now, there is the issue of polarisation. Many give aggressive statements... there are incidents of violence. It's a shame that Delhi witnessed communal riots,'' said Akhtar when asked if the country needs change.

When asked if Banerjee should lead the opposition against the BJP, the lyricist said that during his discussions with the WB CM, she never said that she had ambition to be the leader of a third front.

''However, she believes in parivartan. She fought for Bengal earlier, now she wants to fight for India,'' he said.

Asked to comment on the now-viral slogan of ''Khela Hobe (game is on)'', Akhtar said that the slogan did not need any endorsement any more.

''It is beyond any discussion now,'' he said.

Banerjee, who was standing silently as Akhtar spoke, quipped, ''Khela hobe se aapko ek gaan banana hai (you have to compose a song on khela hobe).'' The chief minister arrived in the national capital on Monday on a five-day visit, her first since assuming office for a third straight term.

She is scheduled to leave the city on Friday afternoon.

