Fire erupts in Kolkata godown, none injured

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-07-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 10:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A blaze erupted at a godown in Kolkata's Ultadanga area on Friday, a Fire Department official said.

However, nobody was injured in the fire that broke out at the establishment on Canal East Road around 5 AM, he said.

Seven fire tenders were pressed into service and it took them over an hour to douse the blaze, the official said. It is yet to be ascertained what sparked the fire and how much damage was caused by it, he said.

''The blaze might have been caused by an electrical short-circuit following heavy rain on the previous day but further investigation is underway, and the cooling process is on,'' the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

