IMD issues orange alert warning of heavy rainfall in large parts of MP

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 30-07-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 15:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued an orange alert, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in almost half of Madhya Pradesh, which has so far received three per cent more rain than the average.

The alert, which is valid till Saturday morning, forecasts the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in 24 districts, including Rewa, Sidhi, Satna, Singrauli, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Datia, Sheopur, Morena and Bhind, senior meteorologist G D Mishra at IMD Bhopal said.

The other districts covered in the alert are Katni, Mandla, Balaghat, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Neemuch and Mandsaur, he said, adding that these regions might receive rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 204.4 mm. Apart from this, rains or thunder showers are likely to lash most places in 10 divisions, including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Chambal, the official said. The central state has received 3 per cent more rainfall than normal from June 1 to July 30 morning, he said. However, only 10 out of 52 districts have received less than normal rainfall. These districts include Indore, Dhar in western MP and Damoh, Panna, Tikamgarh and Niwari in Bundelkhand region of the state, he said.

By July 11, the state had received 11 per cent below normal rainfall because of a break in the monsoon activity in the second fortnight of June, Mishra said. Monsoon had hit Madhya Pradesh on June 10, seven days before its usual arrival. By June 20, the state had received 94 per cent more rainfall than the average, but the monsoon weakened later, turning the weather sticky at the time.

