Indore liquor deaths: All 4 who died in 1 week consumed same brand

Four people who have died in the past seven days after drinking liquor in two bars in Indore district in Madhya Pradesh had consumed the same brand and a probe was underway to see if it was spurious, a senior official said on Friday.Superintendent of Police Mahesh Jain told reporters that his department was waiting for the viscera reports to get more details and also if this brand was being manufactured in a fake manner and being sold in the market.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 30-07-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 17:57 IST
Indore liquor deaths: All 4 who died in 1 week consumed same brand
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Four people who have died in the past seven days after drinking liquor in two bars in Indore district in Madhya Pradesh had consumed the same brand and a probe was underway to see if it was spurious, a senior official said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Mahesh Jain told reporters that his department was waiting for the viscera reports to get more details and also if this brand was being manufactured in a fake manner and being sold in the market. "Our probe has found that the four people who died after having alcohol in two bars in the past one week consumed the same brand. On questioning bar operators in the Chota Bangdada area, we found out that these establishments bought liquor from licensed shops as well as other people. So there is suspicion that it (whisky brand) is being produced in a fake manner and it is possibly harmful and spurious,'' the SP said.

He said two of the dead had consumed alcohol in a bar in Chota Bangdada while the other two had it on different days in a bar in Marimata here.

