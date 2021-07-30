HP: Over 200 still stuck in Lahaul-Spiti, three trekkers go missing

Over 200 people are still stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti following a cloudburst and landslides earlier this week even as three trekkers were reported missing on Friday.

A national highway was also closed to traffic following a major landslide in Sirmaur's Paonta Sahib.

State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta in a statement said the stranded people could not be evacuated as sorties by helicopter could not be carried out due to bad weather.

The sorties to rescue them have now been planned for Saturday, if the weather permits, he added.

Mokhta said of the 221 stranded in the district's Udaipur, 191 are from parts of Himachal Pradesh while 30 are from seven other states.

Among the stranded, 13 are from Punjab, four from New Delhi, three each from Maharashtra and Odisha, two each from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and one each from Jharkhand, Karnataka and Ladakh.

Besides, 106 people are from Himachal Pradesh's Kullu, 51 from Mandi, 12 from Chamba, nine from Bilaspur, five from Kangra, three from Shimla, two each from Solan and Sirmaur and one from Hamirpur.

Mokhta said three trekkers have also gone missing in the district. While one of them is from Rajasthan, details of the other two are not known yet.

Mokhta said according to information received from the Sissu police check-post, Nikunj Jaiswal of Bikaner in Rajasthan and his two companions had left for trekking to Ghepan Peak Lake on Monday and were supposed to come back on July 29.

However, they did not reach their destination and the search for them has been launched, he said.

Meanwhile, Mokhta said the NH-707 was closed to traffic after a major landslide at Badwas in Sirmaur's Paonta Sahib at 12.04 pm on Friday. A massive portion of a mountainside crashed destroying a 300-metre stretch of the road to Paonta Sahib.

A video clip on social media showed chunks of earth and rocks sliding down. A long section of the road is seen crumpling, being carried away be the debris from the mountainside. But no casualties were reported in the landslide on National Highway 707, a little less than 30 kilometres from Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district.

Paonta Sahib, which houses a Sikh shrine, is still accessible. Traffic has been diverted to a road passing through Uttarakhand's Vikasnagar from Kaffota.

Earlier, at least nine people were killed and seven reported missing in flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall in the state on Tuesday.

