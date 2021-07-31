Left Menu

NCCR deploys a moored buoy to monitor variations in water quality

National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) under the Ministry of Earth Sciences has deployed a moored buoy fitted with sensors along the coast of Puducherry on Saturday, to monitor the variations in the water quality and productivity of the coastal waters.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 31-07-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 20:13 IST
Moored Buoy deployed at Puducherry (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) under the Ministry of Earth Sciences has deployed a moored buoy fitted with sensors along the coast of Puducherry on Saturday, to monitor the variations in the water quality and productivity of the coastal waters. The NCCR has implemented the Coastal Water Quality Buoy Monitoring Program to monitor the health of coastal water on a real-time basis by deploying buoys at the coastal areas.

At the request of the Government of Puducherry, the NCCR has deployed a moored buoy fitted with sensors along the coast of Puducherry town at a distance of about 1.5 kilometres from the shore near the old port, NCCR officials said. This will help to monitor the variations in the water quality and productivity of the coastal waters and making forecasts for planning suitable interventions for fisheries, tourism, and other coastal projects in the Union Territory, added NCCR. (ANI)

