Left Menu

Evacuations by sea as high temps fuel wildfires in Sicily

Firefighters on the Italian island of Sicily on Saturday battled dozens of wildfires fueled by high temperatures, prompting the regions governor to request assistance from Rome. The wildfires also affected Palermo province, where high temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius over 104 degrees Fahrenheit and gusts of hot wind fanned the flames.

PTI | Milan | Updated: 31-07-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 20:27 IST
Evacuations by sea as high temps fuel wildfires in Sicily
  • Country:
  • Italy

Firefighters on the Italian island of Sicily on Saturday battled dozens of wildfires fueled by high temperatures, prompting the region's governor to request assistance from Rome. Some 150 people trapped in two seaside areas in the city of Catania were evacuated late Friday by sea, where they were picked up by rubber dinghies and transferred to Coast Guard boats. The Catania airport also was briefly closed to give precedence to helicopters and planes battling the flames. The wildfires also affected Palermo province, where high temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius (over 104 degrees Fahrenheit) and gusts of hot wind fanned the flames. Arson was suspected in some cases. Regional Gov. Nello Musumeci called for life in prison for anyone convicted of arson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

 India
4
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021