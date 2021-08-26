Left Menu

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

On Thursday morning, SpaceX said that the static fire test has also been completed for the same. NASA and SpaceX are targeting Saturday, August 28, at 3:37 a.m. EDT, for the launch of the Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company's Dragon capsule.

Image Credit: Twitter (@NASAKennedy)
NASA commercial cargo provider SpaceX is all set to launch the 23rd commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station. On Wednesday, August 25, the Falcon 9 rocket with Dragon spacecraft atop was raised to a vertical position at Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, in preparation for Saturday's launch.

The SpaceX Dragon will separate from Falcon 9's second stage about twelve minutes post-launch and autonomously dock to the orbiting laboratory on Sunday, August 29, at approximately 11:00 a.m. EDT, 15:00 UTC. Expedition 65 Flight Engineers Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur are responsible for monitoring the arrival of the Dragon spacecraft.

It will deliver a variety of NASA investigations, including one that will determine if metabolites from grape skins and seeds used in wine-making could help prevent and treat osteoporosis. Dragon is expected to spend about a month attached to the space station before it splashes down off the coast of Florida, returning with research and cargo.

