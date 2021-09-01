Lotus Organics+ Partners with the WTI to Celebrate Sustainable September

Digital campaign #CareToLiveOrganic with Dia Mirza New Delhi, India (NewsVoir) The premium organic beauty brand Lotus Organics+ has associated with The Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) to celebrate sustainable September. A high decibel digital campaign #caretoliveorganic commences on 1st September and will run till 19th October, 2021 across digital platforms. Lotus Organics+ and its brand ambassador Dia Mirza vouch for the power of Nature, Sustainability and Organic Living as the driving forces to our sustenance. To raise awareness about the dangers of climate change and its impact on wildlife, Lotus Organics+ and Dia Mirza have teamed up with the Wildlife Trust of India to observe Sustainable September. During the association with WTI, Lotus Organics+ and Dia have created a set of 50 Limited Edition pine wood boxes with Dia’s favourite Lotus Organics+ Bakuchiol range of organic skincare products, that will be on sale on the brand’s website. Commenting on the association with the Wildlife Trust of India, Mr. Nitin Passi, Joint Managing Director, Lotus Herbals says,“At Lotus Organics+, we strongly believe in sustainability, protecting nature and our wildlife. It has propelled us and Dia to joined hands with the Wildlife Trust of India to celebrate “Sustainable September”. Our intention is to inspire people to adopt a sustainable lifestyle and realize the importance of climate change and how it adversely affects our wildlife and the environment.” Actress Dia Mirza elaborates “I’m proud to be a part of the initiative taken by Lotus Organics+ towards wildlife conservations and protection in association with the Wildlife Trust of India. To raise awareness on these critical issues, I have put together 50 limited addition boxes of my favorite bakuchiol range of organic skincare products, the sales proceeds of which goes towards wildlife conservation. Each one of us can contribute towards making a difference and I am grateful to Lotus Organics+ for helping us make the difference.” #CareToLiveOrganic campaign from Lotus Organics+ with their vivacious brand ambassador Dia Mirza goes live on the brands and celebrity’s social media platforms that includes Instagram, Facebook and Twitter on 1st September 2021. To increase awareness and engagement with its target audience the campaign will also run on the Lotus Organics+ website as well as WTI’s social media platforms. Through this campaign Lotus Organics+ and Dia promote sustainability and cruelty free beauty. All products from Lotus Organics+ are cruelty free, a category of cosmetics that have not been tested on animals. The campaign will reveal the limited-edition box containing organic skincare products that are extremely skin friendly. With the focus on sustainability, Lotus Organics+ Limited edition boxes are crafted from pinewood and contain India’s first 100% certified organic Bakuchiol range of skincare products. All sales proceeds of these boxes will be donated to WTI. Lotus Organics+ will also donate a part of all sales across categories that happen between 1st September and 19th October 2021 to the Wildlife Trust of India.

Lotus Organics+ is a socially responsible brand with a strong commitment to sustainability and protecting natural resources. This is highlighted by the initiative to associate with WTI, whose mission is to support wildlife and its habitat and to work for the welfare of individual wild animals. All skincare and haircare products offered by Lotus Organics+ are vegetarian, cruelty-free and made without using parabens, sulphates, or artificial colors and come in packaging made of 100% recyclable material, which includes paper boxes, glass bottles & jars. Image: Dia Mirza with her favorite Lotus Organics+ bakuchiol skincare product Video: Support Wildlife #CareToLiveOrganic PWR PWR

