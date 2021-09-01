Left Menu

Tropical Storm Larry forms over eastern Atlantic -NHC

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 14:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Tropical Storm Larry has formed over the eastern tropical Atlantic on Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said (NHC), becoming the 12th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

Larry is now about 175 miles (280 km) south of the southernmost Cape Verde Islands, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (75 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

