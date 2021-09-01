Badrinath gets snowfall
PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 01-09-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 18:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Badrinath and its surrounding areas on Wednesday witnessed snowfall, causing a sharp dip in temperature at the Himalayan temple.
The peaks around Badrinath Dham received light snow on Wednesday with the temple getting wrapped in mist, Devasthanam Board's media in-charge Harish Gaud said.
It has also been raining intermittently in the lower areas making the weather chilly, he said.
