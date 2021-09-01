Bids invited to build rail arcades at Chandigarh, B'luru stations; ban on sale of beef, alcohol

The railways has floated tenders to build rail arcades at Chandigarh and Bengaluru stations, complete with food courts, entertainment and leisure, but with a caveat for potential bidders: they won't be allowed to sell beef and alcohol.

The tenders floated by the Indian Railway Station Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC) has laid down the dos and don'ts for the bidders who would be expected to create an ''experience zone'' and a ''small city centre'' inviting people and travellers to engage and spend quality time.

''The space is to be developed as an experience zone with presence of brands,'' said the tender document.

It also listed 15 segments which could be included such as food and beverage, passenger convenience store, gift books and magazine, handloom and artifacts.

It also listed items that would be ''banned'' for sale at any of the outlets in the arcade. ''Tobacco products, wine, beer or any other alcoholic drinks or any other item prohibited by law. Beef and Pork shall not be used in any form in any food items,'' it said.

The list of excluded items also include raw vegetable or mutton/chicken/fish (Raw), coaching/tuition Classes, tailor shop, vehicle repair, petroleum or its bye-products, construction, hardware and sanitary products. It also said the space cannot be used for advertisement or hoarding space. The last date of online submission of bids is on September 9. The contract for the arcade will be for a duration of nine years.

The construction of these arcades is a part of the government's station redevelopment plans that will transform railway station areas into a Railopolis, a mini smart city with mixed-use development where one can live, work, play and ride, thus attracting huge investment and business opportunities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)