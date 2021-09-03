Left Menu

4 construction firms penalised for flouting NGT norms in Greater Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 03-09-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 12:01 IST
4 construction firms penalised for flouting NGT norms in Greater Noida
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four construction companies in Greater Noida have been fined a total amount of Rs 3 lakh for flouting guidelines issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on pollution, officials said on Friday.

''Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) CEO Narendra Bhooshan said the fine has to be remitted within a week and any repeat offence would attract double the penalty amount,'' according to an official statement.

A penalty of Rs 1 lakh each has been slapped on construction firms Apex Alphabet and French Apartments and Rs 50,000 each on Moni Construction and French Apartments, the GNIDA said.

The authority directed the firms, which violated the rules on storage and placement of construction material, to remit the penalty amount to the NGT, according to the statement.

''CEO Bhooshan has appealed to all Greater Noida residents for their support in making the city clean,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021