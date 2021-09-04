Left Menu

Ladakh admin signs 'historic' MoU with BRO for upgradation of road network

PTI | Leh | Updated: 04-09-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 11:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixbay
The Ladakh administration and the Border Roads Organisation signed an MoU for upgradation and improvement of road network in the Union territory, officials said on Saturday.

Calling the MoU a "historic" move, they said the Union territory (UT) administration also assigned seven projects to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) considering their expertise in hilly areas to construct tunnels and roads.

"This initiative will ensure the overall development of Ladakh in the long run. It will further enrich the relationship and coordination between BRO and UT Ladakh," an official spokesman said.

He said the memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Chief Engineer, Project HIMANK, Brig Arvinder Singh, Chief Engineer Project VIJAYAK Brig Ashish Gambhir; and Chief Engineer, Public Works (Roads and Buildings) Ladakh P C Tanoch at the UT secretariat here on Friday in the presence of Principal Secretary Pawan Kotwal and Director General BRO Lt General Rajeev Chaudhary.

Commissioner Secretary, PW(R&B), Ajeet Kumar Sahu, who was also present, said the BRO has agreed to upgrade the roads on fast track mode for which funding would be provided by the UT administration.

With the completion of road construction projects, the overall economy of the region would get a boost, especially in the tourism industry, the spokesman said, adding that it would also ensure safety of local people as well as tourists besides reducing distance and increasing tourist influx.

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

