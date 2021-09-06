Left Menu

Ganesh festival: Maha exempts pvt vehicles plying to Konkan from paying toll

The Maharashtra government on Monday announced a waiver in paying toll or road tax for private vehicles plying towards Konkan for the Ganesh festival. Stickers of exemption from paying toll will be made available to the vehicles going to Konkan for the festival, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-09-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 23:54 IST
Ganesh festival: Maha exempts pvt vehicles plying to Konkan from paying toll
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Maharashtra government on Monday announced a waiver in paying toll or road tax for private vehicles plying towards Konkan for the Ganesh festival. State Public Works Department (Public Works) Minister Eknath Shinde made this announcement at a meeting that discussed facilities being provided to people travelling to the Konkan region for the festival beginning September 10.

''Every precaution is taken to ensure that those travelling to Konkan for the festival do not face any hardships. Stickers of exemption from paying toll will be made available to the vehicles going to Konkan for the festival,'' he said. The virtual meeting was also attended by state Home Minister Dileep Walse Patil, Minister of State for Home Shamburaje Desai and collectors of Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Sindhudurgh, Satara and Kolhapur districts. Shinde also directed officials to fill potholes on all roads and highways leading to Konkan in the next two days. The minister said a separate lane should be created for vehicles plying to Konkan to avoid traffic jams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

