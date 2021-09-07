Department welcomes sentence to rhino poachers

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment has welcomed the hefty sentences handed down to three rhino poachers in the Skukuza Regional Court as it sends a strong message that the illegal killing of this iconic species will not be tolerated.

In a statement on Monday, the department said the convictions come ahead of World Rhino Day, which is celebrated annually on 22 September. World Rhino Day is a day of awareness for all five rhino species and the work being done to save them.

"Walter Hendrick Mangange, 59, Shangani Mathebula, 26, and Emmanuel Mdluli, 33, were convicted on 2 September on charges related to rhino poaching, including entering the Kruger National Park with intent to commit a crime, including the possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition, possession of a dangerous weapon and three counts of hunting rhinoceros," the department said.

Rangers using tracker dogs had spotted the men shooting two rhinos when they were investigating gunshots heard in the park.

The poachers were arrested with the support of the South African National Parks (SANParks) helicopter team.

They were found in possession of a rifle of which the serial number had been filed off, ammunition and rhino horns stashed in a backpack.

"Mangane was sentenced to a total of 45 years imprisonment and Mdluli to 30 years in jail for trespassing, numerous charges related to the illegal possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, possession of a dangerous weapon and three counts of rhino poaching," the department said.

Mathebula, a Mozambican national, who was in South Africa illegally, received a 30-year sentence for contravening the immigration act, trespassing, charges related to the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, possession of a dangerous weapon and three counts of hunting rhino.

"This sentence is a welcome example of the successes being achieved through the collaborative approach taken by the government to combat rhino poaching. In this instance, the success is attributed to the teamwork by the rangers, police and prosecutors to secure this conviction," the department said.

