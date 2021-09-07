Left Menu

Rains in parts of Delhi, max temperature settles at 33.6 deg C

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 18:49 IST
Rains in parts of Delhi, max temperature settles at 33.6 deg C
  • Country:
  • India

Parts of Delhi received rainfall on Tuesday evening even as the mercury in the national capital settled at 33.6 degree Celsius, officials said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 70 per cent around 6 pm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Light rains were reported in south Delhi areas like East of Kailash and Lajpat Nagar, and at Shahdara and Laxmi Nagar in east Delhi.

Parts of Noida and Gurgaon also received rainfall.

Mercury rose by a notch in the national capital on Tuesday morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 28.6 degrees Celsius earlier in the day, officials said.

The relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 86 per cent, according to the IMD.

The minimum temperature on Monday had settled at 27.4 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was recorded at 36.2 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was 33.6 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Some parts of the city had received light to moderate rains on Monday. The weatherman had forecast northerly winds earlier in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021