Banded krait and 19 baby cobras found

A banded krait and 19 baby cobras were found by two youths engaged in environment conservation work from Assam's Nalbari district and were later released in the wild, a forest official said on Tuesday.

Abinash Sarma found a banded krait on Tuesday and handed it over to forest department officials who later released it in a forest area near national highway 31, range officer of Nalbari range officer Animesh Kalita said.

The banded krait (Bungarus fasciatus) is a species found In the Indian Subcontinent and in Southeast Asia. It is the largest species of kraits measuring about 6 feet to eight feet.

The banded krait is easily identified by its alternate black and yellow crossbands. Homen Talukdar of Nalbari Satra area found 19 baby cobras from Helacha health sub-centre and handed them to the forest department on Monday evening.

The forest officials later released the snakes at Dirgheswari under Amingaon forest range, Kalita said.

Talukdar said that the matured cobra had left when he and some others arrived at the spot and they could only find the baby cobras.

