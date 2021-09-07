Pilani gets its first oxygen generation plant

Rajasthan's Pilani has got its first oxygen generation plant donated by the alumni of Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS).

The plant donated by the 1970-75 alumni of the institute has been installed at Birla Sarvajanik Hospital in Pilani.

''The government is well prepared to fight against the next wave of the pandemic and the addition of such oxygen plants in Pilani and its neighbouring towns will ensure sufficient availability of the oxygen in difficult times,'' said Umardeen Khan, District Collector, at the inauguration of the plant.

Arun Kumar, a 1970-75 batch alumnus of the institute said: ''During the second wave, we heard about the plight of people of Pilani due to lack of oxygen. So, we as a batch decided to donate an oxygen generation plant to Pilani. Seeing our dream fulfilled, we hope that for the next 10 to 15 years, no one will suffer in Pilani due to a shortage of oxygen.'' The technology for the plant has been provided by Oxymat Denmark, a most reputed plant supplier.

The core generator has been imported from Oxymat and the total project has been executed by Airgases Projects Private Limited.

