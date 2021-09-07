India-Japan discuss climate change, green hydrogen in high-level policy dialogue on environment

India and Japan can explore strengthening bilateral cooperation in areas such as resource efficiency, low carbon technology and green hydrogen, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Tuesday in the first high-level policy dialogue on environment between the two nations.

During the dialogue, held virtually, issues of air pollution, sustainable technologies and transport, climate change and marine litter, fluorocarbons and COP26 were also discussed, the Union environment ministry said in a statement.

The meeting was held between Union Environment Minister Yadav and Minister of the Environment of Japan Koizumi Shinjiro.

India acknowledged the importance of Indo-Japan bilateral cooperation on environment and appreciated efforts made by Japan in bringing new technologies in India, the ministry said.

During the meeting, the minister highlighted the achievements made by India in tackling climate change under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yadav said that India and Japan can explore strengthening bilateral cooperation especially on circular economy and resource efficiency, low carbon technology, green hydrogen, among others, according the ministry.

"Under the leadership of PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji, India is not only on track to achieve but also exceed its Paris Agreement targets. India highly appreciates the efforts of Japan in bringing new technologies for tackling global environment challenges," the minister tweeted.

Given Japan's expertise and technology on low carbon technology, the environment minister also requested Japan to consider joining the Leadership Group for Industry Transition, a global initiative spearheaded by India and Sweden.

The minister of environment of Japan mentioned that both countries can strengthen bilateral cooperation through the Joint Credit Mechanism (JCM), Coalition for Disaster Resilience Infrastructure (CDRI) and could also explore collaboration in areas endorsed by the G20, especially on climate, environment and energy, according to the statement.

Both sides agreed to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation on environment, and also to take forward the discussion on JCM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)