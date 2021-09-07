Ensure hassle-free delivery of land-related services: Assam CM tells officials

Left Menu

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday directed officials to ensure that people get their land-related works done without any hassle and all such files are cleared by October 6.All supports would be provided to the circle officers to implement Mission Basundhara, a scheme for doorstep delivery of government services, in a time-bound manner, he said while addressing a two-day state-level conference organised by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-09-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 19:39 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday directed officials to ensure that people get their land-related works done without any hassle and all such files are cleared by October 6.

All supports would be provided to the circle officers to implement 'Mission Basundhara', a scheme for doorstep delivery of government services, in a time-bound manner, he said while addressing a two-day state-level conference organised by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department. Services that will be provided under the scheme include updating of land records through online, mutation, conversion and many others. Noting that the programme will be implemented from October 2, Sarma directed the officials to ensure that infrastructural bottlenecks, problems of manpower, internet services in remote areas and other issues must be resolved at the earliest.

The prime objective of the programme is to conduct a detailed survey of the non-cadastral villages where no such exercise has been taken up till date and revenue is not collected, he said, adding that it will also ensure complete digitalisation of land records in the state by December 2023.

The chief minister said middlemen must be eliminated from the system and common people should ne empowered to get their land-related works done without any hassle.

The mission will make the functioning of circle offices transparent, and strict action would be taken against officials if middlemen are allowed on their premises, he said.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan and other officials of the department, Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah were present at the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

