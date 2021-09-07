Left Menu

Videos of MP cops scuffling during operation against chain-snatchers incorrect: Officials

PTI | Satna/Panna | Updated: 07-09-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 21:01 IST
Videos of MP cops scuffling during operation against chain-snatchers incorrect: Officials
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh officials on Tuesday said videos circulating on social media with the claim that two police teams scuffled among themselves to take credit for arresting chain-snatchers were wrong and the joint operation, by personnel from Panna and Satna districts, was a well-coordinated one.

Chain-snatching incidents were reported in Panna and Satna a few days ago, and a probe ascertained it was the handiwork of the Babariya gang from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, Satna Superintendent of Police Dharamvir Singh said.

A probe here as well as inputs by Shamli police revealed that members of the gang were holed up in Chitrakoot in Satna, where a crowd had assembled to observe 'Amavasya', he said. ''A team of 50 personnel belonging to Panna and Satna police, led by an IPS officer, arrived there. Since some policemen were in civil clothes, there was confusion, but the operation was well-coordinated,'' Singh informed.

His Panna counterpart, Dharmraj Meena, too hailed the joint operation.

''Confusion is being created by these videos. It was a joint and well-coordinated operation. The accused are being interrogated by Satna police. We are also investigating it from our end," the Panna SP said. In the videos being circulated on social media, a few policemen can be seen involved in scuffles, leading to some netizens claiming they were fighting among themselves to take credit for the arrest of two chain-snatchers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
3
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021