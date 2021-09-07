Left Menu

Twin-tower effect: 3 illegal flats, over 50 kiosks in housing complexes demolished in Noida

The Noida Authority has demolished four flats in a housing complex and over 50 small and big commercial kiosks that had come up in another projects premises illegally in a period of three days, officials said on Tuesday.The action has come close on the heels of the Supreme Courts order for demolition of Supertechs illegal twin towers in Sector 93A in a verdict that also brought severe flak for the Noida Authority.Builder Aims Max Gardenia had developed a group housing society in Sector 75 with an approved map.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 07-09-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 22:32 IST
Twin-tower effect: 3 illegal flats, over 50 kiosks in housing complexes demolished in Noida
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Noida Authority has demolished four flats in a housing complex and over 50 small and big commercial kiosks that had come up in another project's premises illegally in a period of three days, officials said on Tuesday.

The action has come close on the heels of the Supreme Court's order for demolition of Supertech's illegal twin towers in Sector 93A in a verdict that also brought severe flak for the Noida Authority.

''Builder Aims Max Gardenia had developed a group housing society in Sector 75 with an approved map. However, the builder had built some kiosks illegally in the commercial area of the society, about which residents had also been complaining,'' the Noida Authority said.

''Several notices had been sent to the builder to remove the illegal constructions but to no response. On the directions of Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, 17 unapproved kiosks and 35 small counters/outlets were removed from the area by the planning department,'' it said in a statement.

On Sunday, the authority demolished three flats that had come up in violation of rules in a housing project in Sector 78 of the city.

''Three out of four flats constructed in stilt floor by Assotech Builder in Sector 78 were demolished by the Noida Authority on the CEO's directions by the local work circle and planning department with police personnel of the work circle and planning department in the presence of police,'' the authority had said in a separate statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
3
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021