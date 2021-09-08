Left Menu

Delhi records max temp of 33.7 Deg C; light to moderate rain likely for next 4 days

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 33.7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, normal for this time of the year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature recorded earlier in the day by the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for Delhi, had settled at 26 degrees Celsius, one notch above the normal.

The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 72 per cent, the meteorological department said. It has predicted ''generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain'' for the next four days. The maximum and minimum temperatures for Thursday are likely to hover around 33 and 25 degrees, respectively, the IMD said.

Delhi's air quality was in the ''satisfactory'' category on Wednesday.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7.05 pm stood at 66.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

