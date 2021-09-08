CSC pushes for covering entire digital village under PMGDISHA

Government e-services delivery arm CSC SPV on Wednesday pushed for covering all members of a digital village under digital literacy programme PMGDISHA.

The Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (PMGDISHA) scheme aims to cover six crore people in rural areas to be digitally literate.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar launched the drive under PMGDISHA and announced campaign for 100 per cent digital literacy at all digital villages at an event organised by CSC SPV under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.

''India is a unique country where we have used digital technology for digital inclusion, and CSC has played an important role in it,'' the minister said.

He said PMGDISHA and CSCs have emerged as the enablers for digital literacy. They are important in realising the vision outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to transform the lives of common people and to bridge the gap between government and citizens through digital technology, the minister added.

CSC SPV Managing Director Dinesh Tyagi sought the minister's approval to launch the programme to cover all members of digital villages under PMGDISHA as a pilot project.

Tyagi said the programme is in line with Modi's vision to empower people in rural areas.

In October 2018, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) rolled out the Digital Village project with a total project outlay of Rs 98.324 crore for implementation in duration of 3 years.

CSC E-Governance Service India Limited is implementing this central sector scheme under the Digital India Programme. The project is aimed to cover 700 gram panchayats/ villages with at least one gram panchayat or village from each district of each of the states and Union territories across the country.

The project envisages to demonstrate use of technology to deliver services pertaining to health services – tele-health and tele-veterinary consultation, education Services, financial Services, skill development and solar panel powered street lights and various Government to Citizens Services (G2C) and other citizen Services.

