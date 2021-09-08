Left Menu

Municipal corporation councillor arrested for taking Rs 20,000 bribe in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-09-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 23:00 IST
Municipal corporation councillor arrested for taking Rs 20,000 bribe in Jaipur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan anti-corruption bureau arrested an independent councillor of the Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 on Wednesday.

Ward-6 Councillor Zahid had demanded the bribe from a person in lieu of getting permission for the construction of a building, bureau Director General BL Soni said.

After verification of the complaint from the person, the bureau in an operation caught the councillor taking the bribe of Rs 20,000 at his residence, officials said. He had been demanding Rs 60,000 but later agreed to take Rs 20,000, they said.

Soni said that Zahid was arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The bureau also conducted searches at the house and other premises of Zahid, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021