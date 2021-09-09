Left Menu

Wildfire in Southern Spain forces 500 to flee

A wildfire has forced the evacuation of some 500 people from the southern Spanish resort of Estepona, local authorities said on Thursday. A spokesperson for Andalusia's civil defence said she was not aware of any more communities at risk. Several roads were closed because of the blaze. Estepona, near Malaga, is popular with British retirees and holidaymakers.

Reuters | Estepona | Updated: 09-09-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 15:18 IST
Wildfire in Southern Spain forces 500 to flee
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

A wildfire has forced the evacuation of some 500 people from the southern Spanish resort of Estepona, local authorities said on Thursday. The blaze started on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m., according to the emergency services, who received 140 calls. About 250 firefighters are operating to extinguish the fire, Andalusia's regional government said in a statement.

"The geography of the area is difficult, with steep slopes, and the strong west wind is making them work harder," the statement said. Residents of the Abejeras, Forest Hills, and Monte Mayor communities have been evacuated. A spokesperson for Andalusia's civil defense said she was not aware of any more communities at risk. Several roads were closed because of the blaze.

Estepona, near Malaga, is popular with British retirees and holidaymakers. As of late August, wildfires had ravaged 74,260 hectares in Spain, above the average of the last 10 years but still some way off the 190,000 hectares destroyed in 2012, the worst year in the past decade.

Environment Ministry data show seven of the 10 hottest years on record in Spain occurred in the last decade. Unusually large wildfires have raged in various parts of the world this year, fuelled by extremely hot, dry conditions that experts say are symptomatic of climate change.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021