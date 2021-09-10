Ohio Air Force base investigates report of shooter on campus

Ohio's Wright-Patterson Air Force Base was put on lockdown Thursday night to investigate reports of a shooter on the campus, according to the base.

The 88th Airbase Wing tweeted at about 10 pm that security was searching a building. Emergency crews were also responding to the reports at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center.

The lockdown was announced over loudspeakers at the base, which is just east of Dayton, Ohio.

The base said it would provide more information when it's available.

