Ohio Air Force base on lockdown, probes report of shooter

Ohios Wright-Patterson Air Force Base was put on lockdown Thursday night to investigate reports of a shooter on the campus, according to the airbase.Stacey Geiger, spokeswoman for the base, said a report of an active shooter came in at 925 pm shortly before midnight, Geiger said emergency responders were doing a second sweep of the grounds.

PTI | Wright-Patterson Airforce Base | Updated: 10-09-2021 10:00 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 09:51 IST
Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Image Credit: Wikipedia
Ohio's Wright-Patterson Air Force Base was put on lockdown Thursday night to investigate reports of a shooter on the campus, according to the airbase.

Stacey Geiger, the spokeswoman for the base, said a report of an active shooter came in at 9:25 pm shortly before midnight, Geiger said emergency responders were doing a second sweep of the grounds. A media briefing was expected.

The 88th Airbase Wing tweeted at about 10 p.m. that security was searching a building. Emergency crews were also responding to the reports at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center.

All of our military and civilian employees are trained to quickly assess the situation and take appropriate action,'' the airbase said in a follow-up tweet.

The lockdown was announced over loudspeakers at the base, which is just east of Dayton, Ohio.

The airbase said it would provide more information when it's available.

