Left Menu

Illegal wildlife trade posing ecological threat to Northeast: Activist

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-09-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 16:46 IST
Illegal wildlife trade posing ecological threat to Northeast: Activist
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia commons
  • Country:
  • India

Illegal wildlife trade, lack of water security and haphazard promotion of monoculture are posing ecological threats to the Northeast, a research-based environmental conservation organization has said.

It is alleged that illegal wildlife trade also poses a threat to national security as recent investigations by law enforcement agencies have shown that there is a nexus between rhino horn trade and anti-national groups.

However, the rhino poaching rate has declined considerably due to concerted efforts of the Assam government, but strict vigil must continue, Aranyak secretary-general Bibha Talukdar said on Thursday. Water security is also a priority area as some parts of Northeast face floods, while other areas witness droughts, he said.

Talukdar said that contamination of groundwater with excessive iron, arsenic and fluoride is also a big threat to public health as several stretches of river have become polluted.

Monoculture including the promotion of palm oil in the region leads to the destruction of forests and biodiversity, and the government needs to look into the pros and cons of such plantations, he said.

Invasive plant species in natural habitats pose a serious threat to the native wildlife population.

Assam is one of the 12 states that are highly vulnerable to climate change but the local population has been traditionally practising nature-based solutions to safeguard biodiversity, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021