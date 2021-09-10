U.S. NHC says 40% chance of cyclone near Honduras

A weather system located over Honduras and the western Caribbean Sea has a 40% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

"A tropical depression is likely to form Sunday or Monday before the system moves onshore along the western Gulf of Mexico coast," the NHC said.

