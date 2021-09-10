Man dies as car swept away in canal
PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 10-09-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 22:12 IST
A man died as a car was swept away in a canal following heavy rain near Kali Mandir in the Banjarawala area of the city.
Another man trapped in the car was rescued soon after the incident, police said.
The incident occurred past midnight on Thursday, they said.
The body of 30-year-old Naman was recovered from Dudhli on Friday morning while his companion Rahul (29) was rescued from the canal soon after the incident.
