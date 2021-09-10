Left Menu

Man dies as car swept away in canal

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 10-09-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 22:12 IST
Representative Image
A man died as a car was swept away in a canal following heavy rain near Kali Mandir in the Banjarawala area of the city.

Another man trapped in the car was rescued soon after the incident, police said.

The incident occurred past midnight on Thursday, they said.

The body of 30-year-old Naman was recovered from Dudhli on Friday morning while his companion Rahul (29) was rescued from the canal soon after the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

