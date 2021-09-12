Rains occur in various parts of Rajasthan

Different parts of Rajasthan received rains in the last 24 hours, even as the MeT department issued a warning for heavy rainfall at several places in the state till Thursday.

Heavy rainfall occurred in Udaipur, Alwar, Banswara, Dholpur, and Ganganagar district, it said.

Kotda in Udaipur received 114 mm rainfall, the highest in the state, followed by 80 mm spots of rain in Canada, also in Udaipur, from Saturday to Sunday morning, the department said.

Mandawar, Behror, and Bahadurpur in Alwar recorded 79, 72, and 67 mm rains, respectively, while Ghatol (Banswara), Sikari (Bharatpur), Ganganagar, and Sarmathura (Dholpur) received 66, 75,71 and 65 mm rains respectively, according to the MeT department. The department has issued a warning for heavy rainfall at several places in the state till Thursday.

Meanwhile, a report from the state's water resources department said Rajasthan has so far received normal rainfall. However, 10 of the 33 districts are under the deficit rainfall category (-20 percent to -59 percent), it said. The report said 16 districts have received normal rainfall (19 percent to -19 percent) and seven recorded excess rains (20 to 59 percent). No district is under scanty (-60 percent or less) or abnormal (60 percent or more) rainfall, according to a report.

Against the normal rainfall of 492.38 mm from June 1 to September 12, the state has recorded 479.29 mm rains, which falls under the normal category.

Districts with normal rainfall are Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Dholpur, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Nagaur, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, and Tonk. Baran, Bundi, Churu, Jhalawar, Kota, Sawaimadhopur, and Sikar have recorded excess rains, it said. At the same time, the rainfall deficit is in Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Dungarpur, Ganganagar, Jalore, Jodhpur, Pali, Sirohi, and Udaipur.

