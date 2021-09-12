Rains lash many parts of Punjab, Haryana; mercury drops
Rains lashed many parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday leading to a dip in the day temperatures.
Chandigarh, the common capital of both states, which was lashed by 17 mm of rain during the day, recorded a maximum temperature of 28.4 degrees Celsius, down five notches against normal range, according to the Meteorological Department's weather report issued here.
In Haryana, Ambala was lashed by heavy rains (23.8 mm) after which day temperature dropped by three notches below normal to settle at 29.8 degrees Celsius.
Karnal, which received 7.8 mm of rain, recorded a maximum of 30.6 degrees Celsius, down two notches.
Hisar's maximum settled at 32 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal limits, after receiving 0.6 mm rain.
Gurugram, which received 4.8 mm rain during the day, recorded a high of 30.6 degrees Celsius, down three notches against normal while Rohtak, which received 7 mm rain, recorded a maximum of 31.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.
In Punjab, holy city Amritsar, which had received a heavy downpour two days ago leading to water-logging in some areas, on Sunday received 4 mm rain and the maximum temperature dropped nine notches below normal limits to settle at 25.7 degrees Celsius.
Ludhiana's maximum temperature settled at 27.9 degrees Celsius, down five notches after being lashed by 12 mm of rain while Patiala, which received 2 mm rain, recorded a high of 30.2 degrees Celsius, down three notches against normal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
