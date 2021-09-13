Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hits Leh

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Leh's Alchi on Monday, informed the National Centre for Seismology.

According to NCS, the tremors were felt in 89 kilometres of SW of Alchi at 9:16 am on Monday.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 13-09-2021, 09:16:46 IST, Lat: 33.65 and Long: 76.50, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 89km SW of Alchi (Leh), Jammu and Kashmir, India," tweeted NCS. (ANI)

