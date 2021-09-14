Kerala Govt not treating encroachers and settler farmers in similar manner: CM

Launching the state-wide handing over of ownership of land or 'Pattaya my to 13,500 families, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday the Left government does not treat encroachers and settler farmers in a similar manner.

Vijayan said his government understands the pain of those farmers who toil in the soil.

''Encroachers and settler farmers are different. We do not similarly treat them. We understand the effort and the pain of those who toil in the soil and that's why this government was able to hand over the benefits on short notice,'' Vijayan said.

Terming the function to hand over land ownership to landless families as one of the most ''joyful functions'' organized by the Left government, Vijayan said a land bank will be formed to identify and hand over land to landless.

''The government will take steps to find surplus revenue land and illegally held land. A land bank will be formed to identify and provide land to landless people. A digital survey of entire Kerala will be conducted in four years for this purpose,'' Vijayan said.

The chief minister added that the first installment of Rs 339 crore has been sanctioned as part of Rebuild Kerala for the digital survey and land bank.

As part of the state government's initiative to ensure land and housing to all the landless and voiceless people in the state in the next five years, ownership of land or 'Pattaya my was given to 13,500 families.

The ''Pattaya mela'' for land allotment was held in 14 district centers and 77 taluk centers in the state.

The chief minister said one of the most important goals before the government was to allot land to all eligible people within the next five years and to provide housing to all Scheduled Caste families within the same period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)