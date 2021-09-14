DDA clears proposal to set up world-class international sports complex in Dwarka

The Delhi Development Authority on Tuesday approved a proposal to set up an international sports complex in Dwarka that will be built as a modern state-of-the-art arena, officials said.

The decision was taken during the meeting of the DDA Authority, chaired by Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

''It will be a first of its kind sporting facility in keeping up with modern, international standards, and developed as state-of-the-art, iconic facility, reflecting the growth of sports in the state. It will showcase sports at national and international levels,'' a senior official said.

The authority has approved the modification of nomenclature for the plot earmarked as 'Sports Complex' to 'International Sports Complex' in Dwarka, with development control norms, the official said.

The LG, also chairman of the DDA, among other decisions, also directed the constitution of a board of enquiry, for hearing and considering objections and suggestions of the public on the draft Master Plan for Delhi-2041.

The last date to send objections and suggestions was August 23.

Permission for allotment of EWS houses constructed at A-14, Kalkaji Extension to the eligible JJ dwellers of Bhoomiheen Camp, Kalkaji Extension under in-situ Rehabilitation Project was also given the nod.

Amendment in 'Policy & Procedure for Permission and Regularisation of Additions/ Alterations of DDA Flats' was also approved in the meeting, officials said.

The authority also gave its nod to modification in MPD-2021 with respect to additional development control norms for areas notified under land policy.

A proposal for change of land use, of land allotted to Ministry of Home Affairs, was also approved, for facilitating construction of a transit camp for the CRPF near New Delhi railway station, the DDA said.

