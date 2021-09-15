AAP appoints 18 constituency in-charges in Punjab

Punjab's main opposition party AAP on Tuesday appointed 18 more constituency in-charges, assigning them the task "to strengthen the party at the constituency level". The Aam Aadmi Party had earlier appointed another 47 constituency in-charges.

According to a list issued by the party, Harjot Singh Bains has been appointed in-charge for Anandpur Sahib constituency, Kulwant Singh Sidhu for Atam Nagar, Santosh Kataria for Balachaur, Amandeep Singh (Goldy) Musafir for Balluana, Rupinder Singh Happy for Bassi Pathana and Jagroop Singh Gill for Bathinda Urban.

Similarly, Ranjit Singh Rana has been made constituency in-charge for Bholath, Shamsher Singh for Dina Nagar, Ranveer Singh Bhullar for Ferozepur Urban, Ashu Bangar for Ferozepur Rural, Surinder Singh Sodhi for Jalandhar Cantt, Manju Rana for Kapurthala, among others. Punjab assembly polls are due early next year.

