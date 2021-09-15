Left Menu

AAP appoints 18 constituency in-charges in Punjab

Punjabs main opposition party AAP on Tuesday appointed 18 more constituency in-charges, assigning them the task to strengthen the party at the constituency level. Punjab assembly polls are due early next year.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-09-2021 00:12 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 00:11 IST
AAP appoints 18 constituency in-charges in Punjab
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab's main opposition party AAP on Tuesday appointed 18 more constituency in-charges, assigning them the task "to strengthen the party at the constituency level". The Aam Aadmi Party had earlier appointed another 47 constituency in-charges.

According to a list issued by the party, Harjot Singh Bains has been appointed in-charge for Anandpur Sahib constituency, Kulwant Singh Sidhu for Atam Nagar, Santosh Kataria for Balachaur, Amandeep Singh (Goldy) Musafir for Balluana, Rupinder Singh Happy for Bassi Pathana and Jagroop Singh Gill for Bathinda Urban.

Similarly, Ranjit Singh Rana has been made constituency in-charge for Bholath, Shamsher Singh for Dina Nagar, Ranveer Singh Bhullar for Ferozepur Urban, Ashu Bangar for Ferozepur Rural, Surinder Singh Sodhi for Jalandhar Cantt, Manju Rana for Kapurthala, among others. Punjab assembly polls are due early next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers melt; Exclusive-Lab-grown fish fingers anyone? Birds Eye owner explores cell-cultured seafood and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers m...

 Global
4
Google expands new iOS data protection setting to Chat

Google expands new iOS data protection setting to Chat

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021