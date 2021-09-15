Raj govt to launch mobile application for tourists on World Tourism Day
- Country:
- India
To facilitate tourists visiting Rajasthan, the state government will launch a mobile application on World Tourism Day on September 27, an official said on Wednesday.
The application will initially be available on Google playstore while its iOS version is also under development and will be launched in a few weeks.
''All information regarding tourist spots, modes of transport and other services will be available through the application… Users will be able to know if the local service provider is registered with the department,'' Nishant Jain, Director of Tourism Department said in a statement.
While there are several websites providing information regarding tourism in Rajasthan, the official application will give reliable and real time information, he said.
Schemes and promotional activities of the department will be promoted through the application, Jain said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nishant
- World Tourism Day
- Tourism Department
- Rajasthan
ALSO READ
New Time Insights feature in Google Calendar shows how you spend time in meetings
Google removes 95,680 content pieces in July in India: Compliance report
Google, Facebook, Microsoft top EU lobbying spending - study
BRIEF-Google,Apple Hit In South Korea By Law Ending Their Dominance Over App-Store Payments - WSJ
Google to invest $1.2B in Germany cloud computing programme