Raj govt to launch mobile application for tourists on World Tourism Day

To facilitate tourists visiting Rajasthan, the state government will launch a mobile application on World Tourism Day on September 27, an official said on Wednesday.

The application will initially be available on Google playstore while its iOS version is also under development and will be launched in a few weeks.

''All information regarding tourist spots, modes of transport and other services will be available through the application… Users will be able to know if the local service provider is registered with the department,'' Nishant Jain, Director of Tourism Department said in a statement.

While there are several websites providing information regarding tourism in Rajasthan, the official application will give reliable and real time information, he said.

Schemes and promotional activities of the department will be promoted through the application, Jain said.

