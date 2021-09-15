Left Menu

Fresh cyclonic circulation to bring heavy rainfall over east India from Sep 18-19

Rainfall activity is likely to increase over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and isolated heavy falls over above areas on September 18-19, it added.Earlier this week, a deep depression brought heavy rainfall over Odisha and Chhattisgarh.The IMD added that intense spell of rainfall is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, east Rajasthan and Gujarat till September 16 and decrease thereafter.It added that scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over northwest India excluding Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh during September 15-17.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 21:01 IST
Fresh cyclonic circulation to bring heavy rainfall over east India from Sep 18-19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over north Bay of Bengal on September 17 and bring heavy rainfall over eastern India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

The IMD said north and central India are likely to witness intense rainfall activity till Thursday.

''A cyclonic circulation (is) likely to develop over north Bay of Bengal on September 17. It is likely to move west-northwestwards towards Odisha-West Bengal coast during the subsequent three days,'' the IMD said. ''Rainfall activity is likely to increase over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and isolated heavy falls over above areas on September 18-19,'' it added.

Earlier this week, a deep depression brought heavy rainfall over Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

The IMD added that intense spell of rainfall is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, east Rajasthan and Gujarat till September 16 and decrease thereafter.

It added that scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over northwest India (excluding Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh) during September 15-17. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand, west Uttar Pradesh on September 15, over Haryana on September 16, over west Rajasthan on September 17-18. Isolated very heavy falls are also very likely over Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh on September 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021