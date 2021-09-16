Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes China's Sichuan province
An earthquake of magnitude 6 jolted Luxian County of southwest China's Sichuan province on Thursday, according to China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC).
The quake struck at 4:33 am (local time), the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
The epicentre was monitored at 29.2 degrees north latitude and 105.34 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers, the report said.
The earthquake relief headquarters of Sichuan has activated a level-II response, the second highest in China's four-tier earthquake emergency response system.
After the quake, Luzhou City launched a level-I emergency response and sent personnel for disaster investigation and rescue.
Thousands of people were killed and many others injured when Sichuan province was struck by an earthquake of magnitude 8 in 2008.
